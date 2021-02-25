The Barnwell Anderson Chapter of the Walter Prescott Webb Society of Jacksonville College is sponsoring a History Essay Contest open to students grades 3 through 12. The deadline for submission is March 26. Submissions should be emailed to webb@jacksonville-college.edu. The theme this year is Pandemics in U.S. History 1918-2021. Students are encouraged to submit entries in the following categories:
GRADES 3-5: COVID-19 has been one of the deadliest pandemics in recent memory, with drastic changes to the way society functions around the country and the world. What changes do you think had the most significance? What lessons can future generations learn from how we are currently responding to COVID-19? Is this the new normal? Your paper should be 250-500 words in length. Be sure to cite your sources.
GRADES 6-8: In 2009 the world was faced with the deadly Swine Flu Pandemic. What similarities and differences can be seen between the 2009 outbreak and the current COVID-19 pandemic, regarding how the disease spread, the response by the government, and the change to daily life within the United States? Was the more limited government response (in comparison to COVID-19) justified and could it have been handled better? Your paper should be 500- 750 words in length. Be sure to cite your sources.
GRADES 9-12: The Spanish Flu Pandemic became one of the deadliest disease outbreaks in modern history. What factors led to the Spanish Flu becoming a worldwide pandemic? Could technology from the early 20th century help prevent the massive casualties that resulted? How did leadership within the United States respond to this deadly virus, and in what ways could our current leadership learn from those who responded to the Spanish Flu? Your paper should be 750 –1000 words in length. Be sure to cite your sources.
All students should include a cover page with the following information:
Name of student, student contact information, home telephone number, home email address, home mailing address, grade, school, teacher, topic of paper, and word count of the body of the paper.
Cash prizes will be awarded in each division.
The Webb Society is part of the Texas State Historical Association. Chapters of this organization are on over 50 college and university campuses across the state of Texas.
