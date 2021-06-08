The Jacksonville College Board of Trustees unanimously elected Dr. Joe Lightner as the President of Jacksonville College on April 19.
Lightner, who was serving as the college’s Vice President for Executive Affairs, will replace Dr. Mike Smith, who has served faithfully served as college president for the past 10 years.
“Dr. Lightner is highly qualified and experienced to lead Jacksonville College to the next level,” Smith said. “The best days are ahead for Jacksonville with Dr. Lightner as President.”
Lightner and his wife Rebekah have two daughters, Hannah and Julia.
“The Lightners understand that they have been called to serve here for such a time as this. We welcome them and look forward to watching how the Lord will guide them in leading our college into the future,” said Donnie Page, Jacksonville College’s Trustee Chairman.
Lightner has a distinguished background growing churches and serving as an executive leader in parachurch ministries. He holds a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Doctor of Ministry from Liberty University and will complete a Doctor of Philosophy in Biblical Ministries from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Lightner also has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas and business experience that has strengthened the ministries he has served. He is a gifted visionary, administrator, preacher and evangelist who will bring Jacksonville College immeasurable value.
Lighter is serving as President-Elect under current President Smith until July 15 before becoming president.
Prayers for Lightner as he leads Jacksonville College to reach the next generation for Christ are appreciated.
For information about Jacksonville College, visit jacksonville-college.edu.
