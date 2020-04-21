The death of a Jacksonville native who quietly worked behind the scenes with a number of organizations has left a void in the local community.
Fannie Franklin, 66, died in Jacksonville on April 16, according to Williams Funeral Home of Jacksonville, which is handling services.
“Her absence will leave a void in our community, at H.O.P.E. and in our hearts,” said Ellann Johnson, executive director of The H.O.P.E. Center. “She was a pillar in our community and a pillar in H.O.P.E. – she exemplifies volunteerism and is truly a servant leader.”
Born June 30, 1953, in Jacksonville, Franklin graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1971, and attended Lon Morris College.
Throughout the years, she became actively involved in a number of community efforts as a volunteer, including: H.O.P.E., The Clothes Closet and More and the Jacksonville Police Department, helping to coordinate special projects in Jacksonville.
In 2019, she was recognized during national Women's History Month as an “Unsung Hero,” one of five women whose work that many were not aware of.
“She wore many hats during the 20-plus years she volunteered at H.O.P.E.,” Johnson said. “Most recently, Ms. Fannie coordinated our Brown Bag program, the city and county volunteers at the annual Thanksgiving meal and our Christmas Basket program sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance.”
Franklin also coordinated numerous food drives throughout the community that benefitted H.O.P.E.; worked with the Manna Pantry; and provided outreach from H.O.P.E. for the community, she said.
On a more personal level, “Ms. Fannie was available anytime I needed a hand. Her guidance to me, as a young executive director, is invaluable. Her kindness to me as a mother-sister-friend is priceless, and I will hold it dear as I do the memories of her,” Johnson said.
Tonya Harris, a retired member of the Jacksonville Police Department, also said she would “miss Ms. Fannie so much – she always, always, made me laugh when she was around. She was always there helping so many different organizations. She was such a big help with National Night Out and Coffee with a Cop.
“She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. I will miss her sweet smile and working with her,” Harris said.
Mickey Gear, executive director of the Clothes Closet, agreed.
“I've never known anyone to call her, who needed help, that wasn't helped … she knew where to plug them in,” Gear said. “She was incredible. And she would always walk through that door with a smile on her face; she always had a hug. She would talk with you, and was never in a hurry – she always made sure there was time for everyone. She made you feel special. And that made her special.”
Franklin is mother to four children: Byron, Raymond, Donnell and Paulette Franklin, and the grandmother of 18 grandchildren.
An 11 a.m. graveside service on Thursday, April 23, at Ragsdale Cemetery, on CR 3304 in the Mount Haven community, according to Williams Funeral Home.
Those attending are asked to wear face masks and to observe social distancing, a requirement by law as part of precautions against a viral pandemic that were set in place by state officials.
