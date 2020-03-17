The March 21 Neighbors Helping Neighbors community work day in Jacksonville has been postponed, according to personnel at First United Methodist Church.
This one-day event featured volunteers working at three pre-selected sites, painting, doing yard work and minor repairs. The event is sponsored by the Cherokee County Housing Council of East Texas Human Needs Network, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
- - - -
Rusk's second annual Hogg Fest, initially slated for Saturday, March 21, at Jim Hogg Park, has been canceled, according to the Rusk Chamber of Commerce.
