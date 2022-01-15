Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 42F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.