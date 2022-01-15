Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President Shane Pace provided city council with the second reading of a resolution for the expenditure of JEDCO funds, not to exceed $1.6 million, during the Jan. 11 city council meeting. The money would be used for the purchase of the Cherokee Ranch Golf Course, approximately 187 acres of real property.
“Currently, JEDCO is working with Cherokee Ranch Golf Inc. They are the company that is currently operating the facility today. We are working on a long-term lease agreement with them and believe we have come to terms with that agreement.
“The purchase is not finalized at this time. We are still going through the process of negotiations and finalizing any agreements that are necessary for this transaction. The due diligence period does end on Jan. 27 of this year. Should this resolution be approved this evening, approving this expenditure, it is anticipated the closing would take place about mid-February of 2022.”
Council approved JEDCO’s expenditure for the purpose of purchasing of the golf course.
In a separate JEDCO matter, council authorized the corporation’s rejection of all bids for the community development block grant project in relation to new downtown sidewalks. The grant was awarded through the Texas Department of Agriculture in Nov. 2021. However, the bids received were sufficiently over budget, approximately 43% above estimated costs, and a decision was made to have the project re-bid.
City Manager James Hubbard stated the new bids would be open Feb. 1 and, if a contract was awarded, projected a possible project start in April or May.
Two rezoning requests, previously passed by the planning and zoning board, were approved by council.
The first request was by Ronald Boren who sought a change, from B-One and Two Family zoning to G-Commercial, for properties at 500, 530 and 548 James St., located behind the Boren-Conner Funeral Home. The reason for the request was stated as future development.
Sue Byers, a neighbor to the property in question and who had expressed her opposition during the planning and zoning hearing, stated for the council that she was against the rezoning. She was concerned with the lack of a specified purpose.
“How do we know that it’s going to be a benefit to our community if we don’t know what’s going there?” she questioned. “Is it going to be good for Jacksonville? Is it going to be good for our neighborhood?”
She said the council was voting blind without a description of the type of business.
Following Byers’ comments, Boren addressed the council.
“I have no intentions of putting anything in there that’s any harm to anyone in the neighborhood,” he said. “I’ve got options to do with that property.”
He said his daughter lives in the community and has associates that want to go into business with her, indicating an office may be built.
The council elected, in a 4-1 vote, to authorize the change in zoning. Councilwoman Mindy Gellock, representing District 2, was the lone dissent.
The second request was for a change from K-Industrial to A-1 Single Family for approximately 1.77 acres at the southwest corner of Bonner and Zimmerman Streets. Mike McEwen, representing the applicant, addressed the council.
“A gentleman who’s acquiring the property is going to build eight homes on that land. Of course, once this gets approved, he’ll have to get some new surveying to make a subdivision there,” McEwen said.
“It is going to enhance the neighborhood greatly.”
No one present spoke either in favor or against this rezoning request and council authorized the change.
Verizon Wireless asked that their request for a special use permit to construct a cell tower be tabled. After discovering a nearby tower, they would like time to investigate the possibility of using the existing tower before moving forward.
Other items approved by council were:
• A contract with MPA Fireworks for an amount not to exceed $20,000 and to be reimbursed by the Lake Jacksonville Association for the July 4th display; and
• A replat of four Lake Jacksonville properties.
As part of the approved consent agenda, city staff was authorized to demolish the central fire station. The fire department is relocating to the new public safety complex and the demolition of the old building will make way for an expanded green space next to Hazel Tilton Park.
Pace presented the Business of the Month award to Bannister Plumbing. He spoke from his own experience with the company, praising their friendly, professional manner. He went on to state the business began with two employees and have grown to over 70.
“They are partnering with JEDCO right now,” Pace said. “They are currently expanding their business even more. They are moving to the old Stencor building north of town.
They are continuing to invest in our community, invest in their business and JEDCO is happy to be a partner with them.”
Sandra Dickerson, with the Jacksonville Garden Club, addressed the council, beginning with a commendation for all the good work that has been observed in the city. She then relayed concerns regarding a need for improved facilities at city parks, including new playground equipment and a new roof for the gazebo at Buckner Park, and water and electricity at Bolton Park. Dickerson also noted a need for better street lighting downtown and expressed a desire for Christmas lighting.
“We’re always looking toward trying to beautify where we can and where we can afford it, so we would appreciate any consideration,” Dickinson said.
The city manager reported active COVID cases in the county had reached over 300, with more than 80 cases inside the city.
Hubbard noted the police department and emergency communications had transitioned to the new public safety complex. The fire department was in the process of moving.
It was also reported that utility billing would be transitioning into the city hall annex, allowing in-person and drive-through service.
Hubbard also said postcards had been sent to local businesses regarding the new sign ordinance and how it affects them.
He highlighted the City Council Minute, a video encapsulating the city council meetings, posted on the city’s Facebook page to keep citizens informed.
