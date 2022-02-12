The Jacksonville city council, in a 3-1 vote, authorized a resolution ratifying the terms and conditions of a sales agreement to purchase the clubhouse at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club during the Feb. 8 meeting. Hubert Robertson, District 1 councilman, was the dissenting vote. District 3 Councilman Tim was not present.
Robertson said he did not feel the purchase was good for the city as he did not believe it would be a profitable venture.
The city, having identified a need for a civic center, plans to purchase the clubhouse for this purpose. The approved motion also authorized City Manager James Hubbard to execute the necessary closing documents on behalf of the city.
Five separate public hearings were conducted during the course of the meeting, addressing requests for zone changes and special use permits.
The first public hearing, a continuation from the previous meeting, was a request for a special use permit for a cell tower. The request was withdrawn, so the public hearing was closed and no action was taken.
The second hearing regarded a zone change from Planned Development to Multi-Family Low Density at 600 College Ave.
“The subject property is located at the southeast corner of the College and Sunset Ave. intersection,” Hubbard said. “Notices were also mailed to the properties within 200 feet of the subject property and no formal opposition was received.”
No one spoke either in favor or against the request. Council authorized the zone change.
A request for property in the 400 block of Talley Nichols Drive to change zoning from Multi-family to Single Family was approved. The approximately five acre property, situated behind Beall Chapel Church.
A hearing was conducted in regards to an application for a special use permit to allow for a residence inside a commercial building located at 400 W. Larrisa. The applicant said approximately one-third of the building would be used for a boutique, with the remaining used as a residence. Following some discussion, the council chose to continue the public hearing at the March 8 meeting to provide time to gather additional information.
The final public hearing was to receive input regarding a May 7 referendum election on the proposed sale of the property commonly referred to as Kiwanis Park, located adjacent to the Jacksonville Dam.
Proceeds of a potential sale of the property, consisting of seven lots covering approximately 4.1 acres, are estimated at over $1 million. The proceeds would be used as matching funds for the boating access grant in the concession area at Lake Jacksonville.
There was no public comment and the council approved a resolution to place the item on the May 7 ballot.
Councilman Rob Gowin excused himself during discussion regarding the abandonment of a portion of Wilson Street, between South Bonner and South Patton Streets. There was no record the street segment was ever dedicated as a city street, although it does appear on M.L. Earle’s 1914 map of greater Jacksonville. Council approved the abandonment of the specified street segment.
Council awarded a contract to Belt Construction for the Texas Department of Agricultural Downtown Revitalization Grant project, contingent upon approval of the expenditure by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. Previous bids for the downtown sidewalk project had been rejected as they each far exceeded the expected cost projected by the consultant and the project was rebid. Four bids were received during the second bidding process, with Belt Construction being the low bidder at a cost of $1,342,110.50.
A request to close commerce street from Ragsdale to Neches Street and S. Jackson under the overpass for a barbecue fest on April 9 was approved.
The consent agenda was approved, including:
• Previous minutes;
• Joint election agreement with Jacksonville ISD to hold an election at the public library;
• A resolution calling for a May 7, 2022 election for council positions in Districts 2 and 4;
• An equipment rental agreement with the county elections office for voting equipment for the May 7 election;
• Soccer and Baseball Association annual facilities and use licenses;
• Joint representation agreement between the city, JEDCO and Norman Law Firm;
• Declaration of surplus items and the sale or disposing of said items;
• Appointment of Becca Yocham to the Keep Jacksonville Beautiful board (District 1 appointment).
The council passed on a single agenda item regarding a presentation by Hilltop Securities regarding the sale of tax notes.
Two items coming out of executive session were approved. The first was authorization of the city attorney to negotiate an agreement to revise the industrial park lease for Coilco Tool & Die to 2% of the value of the land on the Cherokee county tax roll. The second was to authorize the city manager to purchase real property of 0.051 acres near Hwy 79 E. for administrative purposes.
Shane Pace, President of Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, recognized Texas National Bank as the Employer of the Month.
“Texas National Bank has participated with the chamber in their Christmas shopping event. They’ve put their staff time and capabilities to helping them with calculating all the receipts that were spent at local businesses to boost our local economy,” Pace said. “They put countless hours into the work that they do to serve us.”
Hubbard, during the city manager’s report, noted both the police and fire departments had relocated to the new public safety complex.
He commended the Sesquicentennial committee for their work, stating there would be an opening of a time capsule in May and a weeklong celebration in October.
He said the Rave Mobile Safety alerts were now available for those desiring to sign up for the service. Hubbard said mailers would likely be sent to residents informing them of the service.
Regarding the library, he reported a new logo had been developed in-house, a return to coin-operation of the copier and an automated door had been installed for easier access.
Hubbard confirmed Starbucks was coming to Jacksonville and would be located just south of Trade Winds Motel on S. Jackson St.
He closed his remarks with a notice of the passing of former Police Chief Jack Brewer, whose funeral service was to be at Autry’s Caroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens Friday, Feb. 11.
Jacksonville city council meetings are regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.
