The Jacksonville city council called for the removal of Cherokee County Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers Tuesday and litigation may be pending over conflicting numbers on a tax roll levy.
The council’s resolution calling for his removal will be presented to the Cherokee County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Flowers spoke to the council May 11 to explain the difference between the originally certified tax levy and an amended tax levy received by the city.
“We had a correction to make on the certified tax roll levy,” Flowers said.
He said the correction was in supporting numbers that were entered incorrectly, not the overall total levy.
“The biggest thing I want everyone to make sure that we all understand and take away from this is the total tax levy that’s on the certified sheet from October, as well as the amended sheet we just issued, is the same number,” Flowers said. “So there’s no issue with the total tax levy that was certified to you. So, the revenues that you estimated, that you built your tax rate off of, none of that is in jeopardy.”
Following his presentation and with no questions posed to Flowers, the council convened in executive session following his presentation.
“At this time I would like to make a recommendation for council’s consideration on two items. Item number one is to allow mayor, city attorney and city manager to draft a resolution calling for the removal of Mr. Lee Flowers from his position at the appraisal district,” City Manager Greg Smith said. “Number two, authorize the city attorney and city manager to take any legal action up to a lawsuit dealing with this second certified appraised value.”
By unanimous vote, the recommendations of the city manager were approved by the council.
“I am at a loss to understand the response by the council,” Flowers stated. “The mistake was a data entry error that resulted in no damage or error in the amount of tax levy we certified. That levy, in the amount of $5,181,792.45, was correct on both the original and amended certifications.”
Smith later stated the city had lost over $200,000 in tax dollars as a result of the difference in the two tax levies. He did not explain how the city could lose that money if the total tax levy remained the same.
Flowers stated it would be possible for a city to lose money if they performed a calculation that differed from the one certified to them by a licensed tax assessor and failed to inquire why the numbers were different. He reiterated that the $5,181,792.45 levy was correct on both the original and amended sheets.
Flowers also stated he had no communication from the city other than the phone inquiry concerning the tax levy a couple of weeks ago from the Jacksonville Finance Director Roxanna Briley, whose resignation was announced at the end of the meeting, and an email requesting he attend the May 11 council meeting.
In other business, City Secretary Greg Lowe administered the oath of office to Mayor Randy Gorham who, in turn, administered the oath of office to Councilmen Hubert Robinson, District 1, and Tim McRae, District 3.
Councilman Rob Gowin was reelected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.
Proclamations declaring May 9-15 both National Police Week and Skilled Nursing Care Week were made by Gorham, who also proclaimed May to be Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
During the citizen participation of the meeting, Jack Sheridan addressed the council on behalf of the Marine Corps League Det. 1381. Recognizing the fire department will soon be relocated, the league would like to use the old fire station to house equipment until they can build their own facility.
A hearing on city budget amendments was opened but no one spoke to the issue, either for or against.
The ordinance approving the budget amendments passed unanimously.
A second hearing, regarding a zone change from “G” Commercial to “E” Multi-family for the 600 block of Loop 456 garnered two responses.
Howard Blanton, who resides in the bordering neighborhood, spoke against the zoning change. He was concerned with increased traffic and displaced wildlife entering the neighborhood.
After disclosing he would personally benefit if the development proceeded, Mike McEwen spoke in favor of the zoning change. He stated this particular apartment complex would be upscale and benefit that portion of the city.
“It’s going to be an economic benefit to Jacksonville and we need that to keep this city growing and economically improving,” McEwen said.
The zoning change was authorized.
Other action items approved included:
• The consent agenda;
• Modification of the Vanishing Texana Museum bylaws;
• The addition of two members to the Lake Advisory Board;
• Emergicon as the selected vendor for EMS billing;
• Awarding the 2021 street overlay project to Drewerey Construction;
• An engineering contract with Schaumberg and Polk for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Boating Access Grant; and
• A resolution denying an Oncor rate increase.
An after-action report from Winter Storm Uri was presented by Smith. He expressed gratitude for all those who helped minimize the storm’s impact to the city infrastructure including Cherokee County commissioners, TxDOT, local law enforcement agencies and fire and EMS.
Smith emphasized the savings which were a direct result of the AMI water system the city adopted.
Due to the city’s ability to keep power and water flowing, the local UT Health and Christus Mother Frances Hospitals were able to support the Tyler locations.
Smith thanked the Central Baptist Church for opening their doors to people who lost power.
Learning from the experience, the following suggestions were noted:
• Secure food supply for first responders and other city employees working during the event;
• Secure adequate fuel with additional supply chain options;
• Obtain additional back-up generators for city facilities;
• Improve fire suppression disconnect locations;
• Create a joint facility for warming center/emergency housing use;
• Create procedures for housing city employees; and
• Improve and update contact information for all utility customers.
During the city manager’s report, Smith stated Finance Director Roxanne Briley was resigning and a celebration honoring her five plus years of work would be announced soon. Her resignation was tendered on April 30 and becomes effective May 28.
Smith noted the library would be reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at its new location, 526 E. Commerce Street.
Announcements were made regarding the Police Officers Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, the PRCA rodeo taking place Thursday through Saturday and the Tomato Fest scheduled for June 12.
