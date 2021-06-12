The Jacksonville council, after receiving citizen comments regarding the relief route formerly proposed by the Texas Department of Transportation, elected to support a resolution opposing the route.
“Some of the council members had been approached as to the current status to the relief route and what our stance is on that relief route,” Mayor Randy Gorham said. “My response was the way to determine that was to place that item on the agenda and vote it up or down. Since we posted that on our agenda, we became aware of the TxDOT video that was posted in April, stating that, based on public comments, they were not going to pursue this route at this time. To my knowledge, the city had not been notified of this video.”
Six residents addressed the council regarding the issue, each of them opposing the bypass for a variety of reasons. The reason most often cited was the bypass would decrease business, resulting in a negative economic impact on Jacksonville. Other concerns were the impact on the environment, properties possibly left without access and the loss of retirement homes which would not easily be replaced in today’s economic and housing climates.
Many present broke into applause following the council’s unanimous vote in opposition to the relief route.
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President James Hubbard read a proposed resolution in favor of an economic development project granting up to $50,000 to Brookshire Grocery Company.
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Gowin questioned whether the site would be for the grocery store alone, or if it was to be developed with sub-lots available to other businesses.
“At this time, our understanding is that it will move forward as just the development site for the Super 1 Foods store,” Hubbard said.
Gowin also wanted to know if the points of entry would be on S. Bolton, Canada and S. Jackson Streets.
Hubbard said he had not seen a final site plan, but did believe there would be those three points of entrance.
The council opted to support the resolution which had been passed unanimously by the JEDCO board.
City Manager Greg Smith reported the scoring average for auditor services from Patillo, Brown and Hill was 81.25 while the other submission scored an average 77.5. Council approved the recommendation to contract with Patillo, Brown and Hill.
The council discussed and approved a fleet vehicle proposal from McRae Ford in Jacksonville.
“This year we are doing this a little bit earlier than in years past and that is based off the current environment that we have in our automobile industry. The delay in getting these vehicles has been getting longer and longer.”
The fleet will consist of 33 city trucks which will be utilized from 12 to 16 months.
“I’m excited to report that this year, with the sale of our current fleet, the city will receive revenues in excess of $200,000 profit for the sale of our current fleet,” Smith said.
Councilman Tim McRae excused himself from discussion and vote regarding the city fleet.
The consent agenda was approved in whole and included:
• Previous meeting minutes;
• Reappointment of Nancy Washburn to the access board;
• The appointment of Maria Claudia Swanson and Paul Pavletich to the Lake Advisory Board;
• The appointment of Loretta Doty (District 1), and re-appointment of Darrell Dement (District 2), Robert Haberle (District 3) and Robert Cudd (council) to the Jacksonville Economic Development Board;
• The removal of Jeff Smith as signatory for Prosperity Bank and the addition of Mayor Pro Tem Rob Gowin;
• The parade route and street closures for the Juneteenth celebration; and
• The closing of a portion of Main Street for Tomato Fest activities.
A single item, discuss and consider with possible action on a new sign ordinance, was removed from the agenda to be addressed at a later date.
During the city manager’s report, Smith noted several items including:
• This week is Tomato Fest week with events already taking place;
• The golf tournament was canceled due to a waterlogged course;
• The city would be represented at the Tomato Fest June 12 and many city vehicles would be on site for visitors to view;
• The library will not be open during Tomato Fest;
• The city is aware of needed road repairs and a contractor is in place, but rain delays and a shortage of asphalt have kept the work from being performed;
• A contract has been awarded to do street overlays, but again, a shortage of material and weather conditions have delayed the work; and
• A Flag Day ceremony is scheduled for June 14 at Tilton Park.
After welcoming Kimberly Lynn, interim finance director, Smith stated the budget workshops were set for July 30-31 at the JEDCO offices.
Following executive session, council approved three items.
First was the authorization of the sale of property off CR 3112 to Jason Oakley for the appraised value.
The other two items were related. Council approved the sale of seven lots in the South Shores Subdivision in a manner approved by the state. They further authorized, in regards to the sale of the South Shore lots, the use an agent of record and allowed for the city manager and city attorney to enter an agent of record contract in the future for the sale of these lots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.