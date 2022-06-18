Reverend Doug Wintermute was recognized by the Jacksonville city council for his community service while pastor of First United Methodist Church, where he has served since 2015. In the United Methodist Church, pastors are appointed and Wintermute has been reassigned by his denomination to a church in Huntsville, beginning July 1.
“You’ve been a wonderful asset to our community, you've been a great friend to the city and we realize this is probably your last gig, as far as being a citizen of Jacksonville, so I wanted to give you a recognition from our city,” Mayor Randy Gorham said.
Wintermute was acknowledged for his work with Kiwanis, HOPE Jacksonville, Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, his involvement in Tomato Fest activities and his volunteerism at nursing homes.
Police Chief Joe Williams recognized Officer Noah Acker, presenting him with the Life Saving Award bar. On May 14, a time when the 911 service was down across Cherokee County, Acker was in the right place at the right time to save a man’s life.
“Someone got injured in the area of Canada and Ardis St. and was bleeding profusely,” Williams said. The homeowner had called 911 and the call eventually rolled over to another county, but emergency response was severely delayed, according to Williams. Oh his way to work, Acker was flagged down by a woman, pulled over, stopped and was able to apply a tourniquet to the injured man. The injury was such that a second tourniquet was applied.
“There is absolutely no doubt that his efforts saved that man’s life,” Williams said.
For the sixth year in a row, Jacksonville received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Gorham presented the award to Roxanna Briley, city finance officer.
Sherri McDonald, on behalf of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, presented Teknor Color with the Employer of the Month award. The company has approximately 12 locations in the U.S., as well as Europe and Asia. The business produces color concentrate for the plastic industry.
The Jacksonville city council approved two resolutions allowing the publication of notice of intent to issue certificates of obligation for separate projects, a new sewer line approximately two miles in length, and for a capital improvement plan.
The first certificates would be issued to the Texas Water Development Board for a low-interest loan for an infrastructure project that would replace an 18-inch sewer line from Bolton to the east side of the city and would include a new lift station. The second set of certificates, expected to generate approximately $4.6 million, would be used for infrastructure projects.
The council passed an ordinance limiting garage sales to one per sixth-month period, or two per year, conducted from any residence.
“This is an ordinance to regulate garage sales, estate sales and occasional sales in the residential areas of Jacksonville,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “This is an effort to maintain the integrity of our neighborhoods by further limiting garage sales and estate sales from taking place. They generate undue traffic and typically unsightly goods being sold.”
The length of any garage sale is limited to three consecutive days unless a longer duration is approved by the city manager through the issuance of a permit.
Council also approved:
• A resolution to suspend Oncor’s requested rate increase by 90 days,
• A non-standard service agreement with Craft Turney Water Supply to provide public water access to seven lots on Lake Jacksonville,
• A re-plat of Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, of the Antlers Subdivision in order to build single-family residences. The lots are located at the corner of Bonner and Zimmerman Drive.
During the city manager’s report, Hubbard thanked the fire department, the other agencies who responded and the community members who supported the firefighters’ efforts with donations of food, water and snacks. He noted the 2022 Tomato Fest was potentially the largest and recognized the Chamber for their efforts.
Hubbard stated residents should follow the city’s Facebook page for events such as Flag Day and the Time Capsule Opening.
“Those kind of small, niche events are what build community,” he said. “We want to see those continue to grow.”
Finally, Hubbard related that it is budget season and the city would be relaying information regarding taxing entities, appraisals, tax rates and the items in the budget.
Meetings of the Jacksonville city council are regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at city hall.
