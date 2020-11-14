In special session, just prior to the regular city council meeting, Mindy Folden Gellock was sworn in by Mayor Randy Gorham as Precinct 2 representative.
During the regularly scheduled meeting, Mayor Gorham recognized outgoing councilman Jeff Smith. He presented Smith with a plaque honoring him for his 18 years of service to the city of Jacksonville, beginning Feb. 12, 2002 until Nov. 10, 2020 to the city of Jacksonville.
“I came to the decision not to seek another term after great consideration and reflection,” Smith said.
“I am very proud of what has been accomplished over the past 18 years and look forward to monitoring the continued success this council will oversee for the citizens of Jacksonville.
“I would like to encourage my replacement, Councilman Mindy Gellock, to continue to make sure the city employees are taken care of. They are the ones that make this place go and without them the city would not be what it is.”
Sylvia Fernandez addressed the council during the citizen participation portion of the meeting. She stated she was there in regards to comments posted on Facebook about benches and other items being removed from grave sites in Rest Haven Cemetery.
“I would like for that to be reconsidered, not so much the plants, but the benches that have been there forever,” Fernandez said. “My dad has been deceased now for 25 years and that bench has been out there for 25 years. That’s a place we go for peace. I go there on a regular basis.”
Council authorized a contract for engineering services with Schaumberg and Polk for a sidewalk grant project. The project is possible through a community development block grant. A previous grant had been awarded and the current grant allows for the continuation of improvement of downtown sidewalks. The matching funds are being provided by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
The consent agenda was also approved and included minutes of previous meetings, the certified tax roll levy and the 2021 city employee holiday calendar.
The city manger’s report included:
- an announcement of another award earned by the financial department,
- a report on the city-sponsored drive through trick-or-treat event, and
- the Christmas parade has been confirmed for Dec. 10.
Council members adjourned for executive session, addressing a single item after reconvening. The council approved a lease extension on the property located at 2050 N. Jackson Street for a period of six months at a rate of $1,000 per month beginning March 1, 2021.
Council meetings are live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel and the video remains available afterwards. To view the meeting, visit the city’s webpage at jacksonvilletx.org and click on the available link on the home page.
