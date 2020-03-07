City of Jacksonville officials will consider Tuesday whether or not to pursue a grant that will allow for rifle-resistant body armor for the Jacksonville Police Department.
A resolution approving the application process is on the city's agenda for the March city council meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
The grant would pay for 100 percent of the cost of the body armor, according to officials.
Also on the meeting agenda is the possible purchase of two barges to be used for the annual fireworks display at Lake Jacksonville. The barges are set to cost an estimated $8,000 each, and the
Lake Jacksonville Association has agreed to pay for one of them, if approved.
Also at the lake, an ordinance designating swim areas and regulating swimming in Lake Jacksonville will be considered.
Council members will also consider allowing the city manager to negotiate and execute a contract for the rehabilitation of the city pool.
JPD's Chief Joe Williams will present a captain pinning for Steven Markasky, and Jacksonville Fire Department Chief Keith Fortner will present a “Life Saving Award.”
James Hubbard, president of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, will present Republic Services with the “Employer of the Month” award.
The council will also receive information from Pattillo, Brown and Hill regarding the 2018-19 city audit; it also will receive information about a proposed voluntary annexation on property on US Highway 79. Afterward, the council will consider action on the annexation.
Other items on the Tuesday night agenda include:
Consider approving an interlocal agreement to sell a street sweeper to Cherokee County; and
Consider approving a work order for KSA to provide engineering services for ground storage tanks at the surface water treatment plant.
The consent agenda includes:
Approval of minutes from the Feb. 11 regular council meeting and a March 5 agenda workshop;
Approval of an election judge and clerks for May 2 municipal elections and setting pay rates for those positions;
Approval of an ordinance canceling the election for District 4;
Re-appointing Judge Dan Connelly and Judge Paul Mascot to the municipal court;
Approval of temporarily closing of Medi-Vac Street for bypass pumping; and
Approval of a resolution denying a Centerpoint Energy rate increase.
An executive session will be held after the regular meeting to discuss real property, economic development negotiations and an annual review for Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith.
The council will reconvene in open session; if any action is necessary from the executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.