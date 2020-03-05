District 2 Jacksonville Councilman Jeff Smith has decided not to re-file for his council seat, according to officials.
Jacksonville City Secretary Greg Lowe said Smith “is not seeking re-election.”
Smith has been in the position since 2002, serving multiple terms.
Lowe said Mindy Folden Gellock and Tim L. Mullenax have both filed to run for the district two council seat.
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Gowin is unopposed for council District 4, and the city will be cancelling that portion of the election, Lowe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.