The city of Jacksonville revealed a new temporary logo during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The logo was changed to reflect the city’s support of the Ukrainian people as they struggle to maintain their independence following an invasion by Russia.
The logo was posted to Facebook Tuesday evening with the following commentary:
“This country was founded on the idea that everyone deserves freedom and the chance to make their own destiny. Our military has fought for over two centuries to secure and defend that freedom. We thank them for their service as we stand in solidarity with all peoples who wish to make their own destiny and fight for their freedom. We stand with the people of Ukraine and their fight for self-determination, for freedom.”
The logo now features the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag along with the words “We stand with Ukraine” printed in yellow across the lower portion. It is intended to be used for a month and may be extended to two months, according to Daniel Sequin, Director of Communications and Tourism and creator of the logo. The new logo can be viewed on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, or its Facebook page.
Sequin said the city intends to return to the standard logo, but may use yellow and blue lines on the outer edges of it to continue showing support for the Ukraine.
