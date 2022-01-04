2021 proved to be another successful year for the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. For those unfamiliar - JEDCO exists to serve the needs of existing businesses and to attract new investment to the city of Jacksonville. To that end, JEDCO spent 2021 focusing on the following six goals:
1. Nurture Existing Businesses
2. Attract New Business
3. Champion the Community
4. Foster the Workforce
5. Beautify Jacksonville
6. Plan for the Future
These goals were established by the board of directors in 2018 to help guide the efforts and expenditures of JEDCO. So, what was JEDCO able to accomplish in 2021? Here’s a snapshot of the projects, programs, and funding that took place over the course of the year.
The JEDCO Board of Directors approved funding for a total of 33 projects in 2021, amounting to a little more than $1,093,000 to help businesses and property owners. Funding provided by JEDCO serves as a spark to help projects get off the ground, or to fill the financial gap to make a project feasible. This financial assistance led to more than $10,000,000 in private investment. This is a great sign that Jacksonville is continuing to grow and see new investment.
Over the course of the year, many existing businesses applied for, and received funding to make improvements to their buildings. As you drive down S. Jackson, U.S. 79, or through Downtown you’ve most likely seen the facelifts that businesses have received. Twenty-three businesses received grants for façade improvements: a total of more than $84,000. These funds helped to repaint buildings, repair and repave parking lots, replace signs, repair or replace lighting, install new window coverings, and many other items that help make a business or building more attractive. A few of the businesses that received the façade improvement grant were: Chantilly’s Devine Consign, JW’s BBQ, Bowen’s Temple, Patio Restaurant, Rainbow’s End, and Truckerz.
Efforts to revitalize downtown continued in 2021. This included attracting new businesses to set up shop as well as helping existing businesses make significant improvements to their building(s). One way JEDCO assisted with this effort in 2021 was by offering the Downtown Redevelopment Grant. This grant awards a match of up to $50,000 towards building renovations and rehab. Five projects were awarded in 2021 for a total of slightly over $209,000 in matching grant funds.
One recipient of the grant was Main StrEAT Plaza creating an attractive food truck park. Another recipient of the DRP grant was Ritual. This grant helped convert an existing vacant building with a dilapidated roof into what is now known as Bar Ritual. This upscale bar and restaurant is a great addition to downtown for both daytime and nighttime patrons. Neighbors Coffee at the corner of Main and U.S. 79 also received the DRP grant and is in the process of converting a vacant distressed building into a vibrant coffee shop. The list goes on and includes Marisco’s, Postmasters, and Vine on Main. Each of these businesses invested in downtown to help bring more dining and retail options to the community. JEDCO was proud to be a partner in these endeavors and looks forward to funding many more projects next year.
In addition to matching grants targeting quality of life, JEDCO provided financial assistance to projects focused on creating new jobs, improving infrastructure, and supporting the manufacturing sector. JEDCO committed significant resources to these projects with a total of $775,000 approved in 2021. Funding included support for a State grant for the reconstruction and enhancement of downtown sidewalks, extension of a large sewer main north of O’Keefe Road, demolition of substandard structures impeding the construction of Super 1 Foods, and approval of lease agreements for JEDCO owned buildings in Norman Industrial Park to attract and retain business.
A healthy, well trained, and ample workforce is necessary for the success of our local economy. JEDCO has been, and remains committed to assisting with developing the workforce. In 2021 JEDCO spearheaded a regional manufacturing skills competition in partnership with Texas A&M and Adams Engineers and Equipment. JEDCO hosted multiple hiring events in support of the Bealls distribution center with more than 75 individuals being hired. JEDCO conducted a “Wages and Workforce” workshop to assist local businesses with recruitment and retainment of employees, and hosted a half-day workshop with the Small Business Development Center to help entrepreneurs succeed with new business endeavors.
Thanks to the vision and direction of the Board of Directors, JEDCO continued the progress achieved over the past few years. The commitment to serving as a resource for businesses in Jacksonville remains strong. 2021 proved to be a year of big projects and big investment, and the Board of Directors is committed to doing everything possible to continue the upward trend in 2022.
