The Jacksonville Education Foundation recently received substantial donations to endow named scholarship funds. A long-time established fund, The Dick Sheffield Football Scholarship Award, Inc., was recently transferred to the Foundation to manage and maintain. Also, Lewie and Elaine Byers generously donated funds to establish the Lewie and Elaine Byers Scholarship Fund in order to provide Jacksonville ISD graduating seniors more scholarship opportunities.
The Dick Sheffield Fund was created in 1987 in memory of former Fightin’ Indian Head Coach Dick Sheffield, who led the Indians from 1958 – 1970. The fund was originally established by Sheffield’s former players, Charles Holman, George Staton, Martin Swanson, Eddie Arrington, and Steve Campbell, along with fellow coach and friend, John Paul Young.
The Dick Sheffield $1,000 Scholarship has been awarded to a senior athlete for the past 33 years. Coach Sheffield, when contemplating the idea of a scholarship fund in his name, wrote out the specifics of what he wanted the award to entail. The criteria, in Sheffield’s own handwriting, includes;
1. Character
2. Good Citizen
3. 100 % PLUS effort
4. Doesn’t matter if he is 1st Team or “A” Team
5. Grades good enough to be able to do college work
6. Needs the help
7. Attitude (loves the game, desirable to coach)
For many years, the Sheffield Board Members held an annual golf tournament to benefit the existing funds to ensure the perpetuity of the scholarship. Recently, the Board decided to transfer those funds to the Jacksonville Education Foundation to manage into the future. The same guidelines written so many years ago by Coach Sheffield will still be in place concerning the process and specifications of the award.
During the annual JHS Athletic Banquet each May, the highly esteemed award is presented with several of the original Sheffield Award board members in attendance, along with Mrs. Betty Sheffield. JEF will continue to see the award presented each year during the Athletic Banquet.
To contribute to the Dick Sheffield Scholarship Fund, visit jisdfoundation.org, click donate and notate Dick Sheffield Scholarship.
Mr. and Mrs. Lewie Byers recently contributed funds to establish the Lewie and Elaine Byers Scholarship Fund through the Jacksonville Education Foundation. The fund will award 3 scholarships annually. The Lon Turn Scholarship is in memory of 1964 JHS classmate, Lon Turn, who was the first man from Jacksonville to register in the military and go to Vietnam.
The Byers wanted to establish a portion of their fund to honor this special classmate of theirs. The remaining portion of the Lewie & Elaine Byers Fund will be divided into two scholarships honoring Robert Byers and V.T. Byers.
These special scholarships will be presented to deserving JHS seniors during the Academic Awards Ceremony in May. Special consideration will be given to applicants whose family member(s) have served in the military. Applications for all three scholarships are available on the JEF website, as well as at JHS.
The Board of Directors of the Jacksonville Education Foundation is thankful for the opportunities to manage these important scholarship funds. The mission of the Foundation remains “to be passionate about encouraging innovative teaching and learning in Jacksonville ISD, motivating our students and teachers with community support, and providing additional funding and resources to supplement campus and district-wide programs not funded by tax dollars”.
For more information about establishing a named scholarship fund with the Jacksonville Education Foundation, or to donate to an existing fund, visit jisdfoundation.org or contact the JEF Administrative Assistant Stephanie McNeill at 903-586-6511, extension 9434.
JEF encourages planned giving initiatives and board members will be happy to help.
