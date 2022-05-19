The Jacksonville Education Foundation presented scholarships to 15 deserving JHS seniors during the Academic Awards Ceremony on May 12. Many of these funds are Memorial Scholarships.
The Foundation expressed genuine pride in the ability to assist these impressive students as they further their educational journey.
• Salutatorian Scholarship, $4,000 over 4 years - David Maldonado.
• Larry Garner Business Scholarship, $1500 - Wes Royon
• Health Careers Scholarship, $4500 over 3 semesters
◦ Josephine Hubbard
◦ Michelle Medellin
• Joseph Villavisencio Memorial, $2500 - Will Royon
• Louise Walker Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 each
◦ Citaly Rincon
◦ Kristen Gonzales
• Robert Byers Memorial, $500 - Isabella Gumney
• Eugene Byers Memorial, $500 - Kinsley Hooten
• Lon Turn Memorial, $500 - Aparecida Stewart
• Tim L. Smith Memorial, $1,000 each
◦ Madison Soultanova
◦ Brayden Murphy
• Doris Finley Educator Scholarship, $1,000 - Julianna Dublin
• Martin Cardenas Student Scholarship, $100 each
◦ Alexis Mendoza Sanchez
◦ Dariana Botello
The Foundation thanked the many donors who give so generously to support the Jacksonville Education Foundation.
