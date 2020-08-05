Jacksonville Fightin' Indian Band gets back on track

The Jacksonville Fightin' Indian Band (JFIB) woodwind and percussion sections had their first march on the track at Howard Cook Field during practice on Wednesday morning.
Due to protective measures associated with COVID-19, the woodwind and percussion sections practice on Monday and Wednesday, while the brass section practices on Tuesday and Thursday. On Fridays the entire band is together.
JIFB Director Donnie Barrier said he is very happy to be back with his students after a long absence caused by the virus.
Pick up a copy of Saturday's Jacksonville Progress for a complete report on the JFIB, along with a photo package.
