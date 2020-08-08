Jacksonville Fightin' Indian Band gets back to work

It was back to work time earlier this week for the award-winning Jacksonville Fightin' Indian Band (JFIB).
After being apart for over four months due to coronavirus (COVID-19), many of the band members probably agree with band director Donnie Barrier on at least one thing.
“It sure is good to be back together,” Barrier said, as the woodwind and percussion sections worked on marching around the track at Howard Cook Field for the first time on Wednesday morning. “Everyone seems to have missed each other and I think everyone is glad to be back.”
Practice routines have changed quite a bit for high school bands this year due to COVID-19, but Barrier said, so far, things on the medical front have been going well for the JFIB.
“We have not had any problems,” he said. “We are following all the guidelines that have been sent down, and in some cases our health policies actually exceed the state recommendations.
“We have stressed to everyone if they are not feeling well, or if they are sick to stay home; that is one of the most important things that we can do.”
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the woodwind and percussion sections practice on Monday and Wednesday and the brass section practices on Tuesday and Thursday.
Currently, Friday is the only day that the full band is together.
The schedule for band members is intense.
After arriving at Cook Field between 7:45 and 8:00 a.m. for a temperature check, band members spend the next two hours working on marching basics under the hot August sun.
Following a short break, students head indoors to work with their individual groups, before being released at noon.
There is no indoor sectional work scheduled on Fridays.
When band members work indoors, social distancing is the norm.
Other measures that the JFIB is taking to prevent the spread of the virus are: each band member has an assigned chair. Students are only allowed to sit in their assigned chair.
Following each rehearsal, the room is disinfected thoroughly.
Per state guidelines, band students are not allowed to change clothes on campus following band practice.
Band members are also required to bring their own drinking water in a container labeled with their name. No sharing is permitted.
Staying hydrated is important for JFIB members.
If a student fails to arrive at practice without water they are not able to participate that day.
Face masks must be worn at all times, except when playing.
There are definitely a few extra things for the kids to focus on this year, but by the way things looked on Wednesday JFIB members seem to complying well (and marching well, too).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.