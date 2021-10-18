Jacksonville Fightin' Indian Band scores all 1s at Region 21 contest

LONGVIEW — The Jacksonville Fightin' Indian Band brought home all 1s from the Region 21 marching contest, which took place in Longview on Saturday night.
The JFIB will now advance to areas.
The JFIB is directed by Donnie Barrier.
Assistant directors include: Preston Parker, Preston Long, Katherine Barrier, Kimberly Beard and Breiann Gee.
Drum majors for the 2021-22 school term are Angel Sanchez, Camden Fontenot and Sarah McCullough.
