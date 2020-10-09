Jacksonville Fire Department has a new life saver on its team

Joining the talented team of Jacksonville Fire Department paramedics is John Velez.
Velez, a graduate of Navarro College in Corsicana, assumed his new duties of saving lives and making people feel better in late September.
He brings with him four years of experience, having served as an EMT Paramedic at UT Health.
Velez seems to be adjusting to his new city just fine.
““The department and community have been very welcoming to me from day one. I am excited to come to work every single day for this city”, said Velez.
Velez calls Mabank home, but currently lives in Lindale with his wife, Hailey, and their daughter, Avery. The couple is expecting their second child in March 2021.
Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner described Velez as a hard worker and said they were fortunate to get someone of Velez’s caliber and experience here in Jacksonville.
