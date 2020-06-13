A maximum price Phase I agreement for site work on a new local public safety complex was unanimously approved Tuesday during a Jacksonville City Council meeting.
City leaders will work with construction manager-at-risk Berry & Clay Construction for this phase of the project, according to a meeting summary provided by city officials.
On Wednesday, June 17, the city will host a 10:30 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony at the site, located at the corner of South Bolton and Devereaux streets. Cost of the 27,365-square-foot project is approximately $9 million, which will be funded by the city's general fund debt service.
The completed project will house the offices for local fire and police departments, as well as serve as the site of the fire department's Central Station and the police department operations center. The new building will also contain the dispatch and emergency operations center for the city.
The design of the complex was approved by the Jacksonville City Council last August. Following a 12 to 14-month construction period, the complex is expected to open during the summer of 2021.
According to a meeting agenda packet, the project was separated into two phases and “staff has chosen to move forward with site work in order to keep the project on schedule.”
Berry & Clay representatives will return before the council in July to address Phase II of the project.
Also during the meeting, city leaders approved a resolution supporting two separate economic development projects earlier endorsed by the approved by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Board.
They include:
• A real property reimbursement for an amount not to exceed $250,000 to LU-VE Group/Zyklus Heat Transfer, INC., for the purchase of land within city limits for the construction of a new manufacturing facility of at least 200,000 square feet; and
• A capital expenditure reimbursement for an amount not to exceed $20,000 to Ritual, LLC, for the expansion of the 214 S. Main St. eatery. Project costs related to the expansion must be $100,000 or greater, officials said.
In a separate, but related, action regarding the Zyklus project, the council also approved an updated 380 agreement with the company. An original agreement provided a property tax rebate to manufactured, however, when the business changed locations for the new manufacturing plant, a new/revised agreement was necessary, the meeting summary stated, noting that a tax rebate structure for the agreement remains the same.
The council also approved an $18,000 bid on a 99-year lease of Lot 5 Summit Subdivision. The city “previously had several city-owned lots appraised, which people have expressed interest in buying. The starting price for this lot, which is rural acreage and has no water frontage, was $15,000,” according to the summary.
A consent agenda that included minutes from a May 12 regular meeting and a June 4 workshop; reappointment of Matt Rowe, Nathan Jones and Chad Devillier to the JEDCO Board of Directors; and appointment of Shanna Hanson to the parks board to fill a vacancy also was approved during Tuesday's meeting.
