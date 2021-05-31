Garden Club.jpg

On behalf of the Garden Club, member Barbara Boren delivers a contribution to Father’s Love. She is pictured here with (from left) Brett Wagner, Father’s Love Mentor, Roger Jonker, Father’s Love Director, Channie Kendrick, Father’s Love Mentor and fellow Garden Club member Grace Hibbard.

 Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Garden Club

The Jacksonville Garden Club recently gave a donation to Father’s Love, an outreach to at-risk youth.

Based in Jacksonville, Father’s Love is a ministry that reaches impoverished youth, aged 10-19, with the message of God’s love.

Founders Roger and Debi Jonker based the ministry on the Bible verse James 1:27, “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: To look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

The outreach center is open four nights a week and includes a gymnasium, workshop, chapel, classroom and kitchen.

For more information on Father’s Love, visit fathersloveministry.org or the Facebook page, Father’s Love Jacksonville.

Father’s Love can be contacted by phone, (903) 339-3014, or by email, fatherslovejacksonville@gmail.com.

The Jacksonville Garden Club also maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by phone, (903) 589-1353, or email, sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.

