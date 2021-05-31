The Jacksonville Garden Club recently gave a donation to Father’s Love, an outreach to at-risk youth.
Based in Jacksonville, Father’s Love is a ministry that reaches impoverished youth, aged 10-19, with the message of God’s love.
Founders Roger and Debi Jonker based the ministry on the Bible verse James 1:27, “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: To look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”
The outreach center is open four nights a week and includes a gymnasium, workshop, chapel, classroom and kitchen.
For more information on Father’s Love, visit fathersloveministry.org or the Facebook page, Father’s Love Jacksonville.
Father’s Love can be contacted by phone, (903) 339-3014, or by email, fatherslovejacksonville@gmail.com.
The Jacksonville Garden Club also maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by phone, (903) 589-1353, or email, sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
