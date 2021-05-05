The Jacksonville Garden Club has been actively working to better the community through volunteer service and donations to other local non-profits.
The Garden Club donated over 100 eye glasses to the Lions Club, which will refurbish and send them out to those in need.
The Lions Club, founded in 1917, are best known for fighting blindness but members of the organization also volunteer for many different kinds of community projects including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.
For information, go to www.lionsclubs.org.
The Garden Club also presented a donation to Gateway Community Partners. The mission of Community Partners is to develop, implement or initiate services and support for persons with developmental disabilities and their families. To the maximum degree possible, the organization believes these individuals should be enabled to live in homes of their own choosing, to develop networks of human relationships and to work in meaningful jobs.
For more information about Gateway Community Partners, visit gatewaycommunitypartners.com.
For more information on the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
The Garden Club can be reached by phone, (903) 589-1353, or by email, sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
