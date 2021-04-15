Between meetings, spring cleaning and delivering donations, members of the Jacksonville Garden Club have been busy.
The April meeting of the Club was held at Kiepersol Restaurant.
The group discussed the sale of “Memorial Bricks” and cash raffle tickets at the upcoming Tomato Fest, planting a tree at Buckner Park for Arbor Day and the cleanup of Buckner Park
They reported on volunteer efforts at HOPE, touring the facility and presenting HOPE Executive Director Ellann Johnson with a cash donation.
Garden Club members did meet at Buckner Park for spring cleaning. The group showed up with hoes, rakes, hedge clippers, brooms and ant killer to aid in sprucing up the area. They removed weeds, swept out the gazebo and even cleaned up the stone tomato as well as performing other yard chores. Participants in the cleanup efforts included Sandra Dickerson, Barbara Bowen, Mary Catherine spiller, Mary Richardson, Tina Hansen, Cate Baggett, Grace Hibbard and Paul Hibbard.
Recent cash donations from the organization were presented to two non-profits, HOPE and to Mickey Gear of the Clothes Closet and More.
The Jacksonville Garden Club is for women who love gardening. The club provides informative programs, performs fundraisers, provides scholarships and works to beautify Jacksonville. Members give to the community through volunteer service and giving to local charities.
For more information on the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit their Facebook page.
The Club can be reached by phone, (903) 589-1353, or by email, sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
