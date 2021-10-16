The October meeting of the Jacksonville Garden Club featured Retired Colonel Lynne Taylor’s presentation on “Keyhole Gardening.” Taylor shared information on the raised, compost nutrient fed garden which is reachable from all sides in a keyhole design, with compost in the middle, feeding the plants. For interested parties, the Club recommends the book, “Plant Keyhole,” by W. Leon Smith.
Pictured are Garden Club President Sandra Dickerson (left) and Master Garderner Lynne Taylor.
During the next meeting of the Jacksonville Garden Club, members will visit Blue Moon Gardens in Edom and have lunch in Ben Wheeler.
