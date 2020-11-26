The Jacksonville Garden Club hosted Patriotic Pathway Celebration at Buckner Park on Saturday, Nov. 14. The event was a joint effort in partnership with with the city of Jacksonville’s city parks division, the Marine Corp League and Patsy Dawson.
The Marine Corps League Detachment 1381presented the flag and let attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Rob Gowin, Mayor Pro Tem, and Patsy Dawson were speakers at the event.
“It was a great day for remembering and celebrating our veterans,” Club President Sandra Dickerson stated.
The event will be held annually around Veteran’s Day.
The Garden Club is currently selling paver bricks to be placed around this area of the park. The bricks are to honor veterans, past and present, for their service.
For more information on the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit their website at gardenclubjax.org or the Facebook page, Jacksonville Garden Club.
The organization can be reached by phone (903) 589-1353, or email, sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
If interested in purchasing a commemorative brick, contact Sandra Dickerson at (903) 589-1353.
