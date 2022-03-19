The Jacksonville Garden Club’s March meeting featured City Manager James Hubbard as speaker.
Hubbard provided information on the future of Jacksonville along with improvements taking place in town, including new sidewalks and new companies soon to be arriving. He mentioned Braum’s has been interested in locating in Jacksonville, but have been unable to locate a suitable site.
Garden Club members recommend a write-in campaign with residents requesting their presence.
Hubbard also reported on the response to the many windows being damaged, noting the city is vigilant in regards to the situation and continue to search for the perpetrators.
In addition, Hubbard noted the city is trying to obtain funds for upgrading city parks.
Overall, the presentation was very informative and Hubbard invited the club members to attend the city council meetings on the second Tuesdays of each month at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
In April, the Jacksonville Garden Club will take a road trip to Stephen F. Austin and the Mize Azalea Trail in Nacogdoches, where the group will also stop for lunch.
The Jacksonville Garden Club can be reached by calling 903-339-1395 or by sending an email to sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
For more information about the organization, visit the Jacksonville Garden Club Facebook page.
