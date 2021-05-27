184801549_1120161698483213_6151238092258338331_n.jpg

The Jacksonville Garden Club chose Mary Helen Walker Glass as the Yard of the Month recipient. Her home, located on O’Keefe Road, was the home in which she grew up. Many of the trees and shrubs are from the original homestead. Pictured are Glass and Club members Mary Richards, Marilyn Randell and Nisha Gardner, who presented the award.

