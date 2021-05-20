The Jacksonville Garden Club recently presented its Appreciation and Garden Clubber awards.
Nisha Gardner, a long-time member, was named the recipient of the Appreciation Award. She is always ready to go and helps whenever she can. Her heart and smile are as big as Texas despite the fact she was born in North Carolina.
The Garden Clubber of the Year was awarded to Grace Hibbard, the newest member of the Jacksonville Garden Club. She has been a great reporter and has volunteered to head up the most recent project, “Pass the Glasses.”
Hibbard has a wonderful partner, Paul. He uses his artistic abilities for the sake of the club, such as refurbishing the concrete tomato at Buckner Park. Grace and Paul are both considered assets to the club.
