The Jacksonville Garden Club recently presented awards to three members and a non-member for the look and presentation of their yards.
Non-member Lana Cook, on Pebble Beach Dr., was awarded the Most Beautiful Yard of a Non-Member.
“This yard is gorgeous and makes you smile when you drive by,” stated a Club officer.
The Most Beautiful Yard award for members went to Mary and Jimmy Richardson. Their yard on Tena Street was compared to an old-fashioned flower garden, full of color due to the variety of plants.
Marilyn Randle earned the Best Landscaped award for the shurbs, plants and containers of flowers in her yard.
Sandra Dickerson, at a new residence, won Most Improved. She, too, has planted flowers, plants and shrubs.
For more information about the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or find them on Facebook. To become a member, call 903-339-1395.
