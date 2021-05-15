Barbara Hugghins (left), vice president of Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board, awarded the Jacksonville Garden Club as Community Resource Volunteer Group of the Year. Club President Sandra Dickerson received the award on the Club’s behalf.
Hugghins stated Garden Club members have generously and unselfishly supported the board in caring for 150 children in foster care or kinship care from this county.
Over the past two Christmas seasons, Garden Club members have volunteered numerous hours wrapping gifts, stuffing stockings and donating supplies to the Rainbow Room, in addition to offering support and encouragement to the children.
Gratitude was expressed for the Club’s thoughtful attention and service to the foster children in Cherokee County.
