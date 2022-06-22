The Jacksonville Garden Club continues to sell commemorative bricks for those who are or wish to remember area veterans, both past and present. The bricks will be place in the Patriotic Pathway at Buckner Park.
Information that may be included on each brick includes the name name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick.
The group was at the recent Flag Day ceremony gathering brick orders. Garden Club members pictured include Barbara Boren, Sandra Dickerson, Sassy Cox, Mary Catherine Spiller, Mary Richardson, Grace Hibbard and Marilyn Randle, with Paul Hibbard.
The club is for those who love gardening, informative programs and beautifying Jacksonville. The group volunteers their time and efforts and gives to local charities.
For more information, visit jacksonvillegardenclub.org or the Jacksonville Garden Club Facebook page. To purchase a brick, contact Sandra at 903-339-1395 or sjdicers1618@yahoo.com.
