The Jacksonville Garden Club met in its first meeting for the year during September. The club meets monthly from September through May.
The speaker was the club’s secretary, Marilyn Randle, who spoke on recycling. Her presentation was described as very informative and eye opening to learn how much trash can be recycled and the resulting small amount that needs to be thrown out.
“She gave us the what, where and how to do it and spurred my husband and I to do it,” said Club Member Gracie Hibbard.
Shirley Reese of the Child Welfare Advisory board presented the Club with an award for Outstanding Community Resource of the Year.
Anyone interested in joining the Jacksonville Garden Club is encouraged to attend a meeting. Dues for membership is $25 per year.
The next meeting of the Jacksonville Garden Club is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at First Baptist Church, 210 Philip Street in Jacksonville.
