Gisele Posada celebrated her coming of age with a quinceanera on April 20, with approximately 250 quests as witnesses to the special event. Posada is the daughter of Alex and Judy Posada of Jacksonville.
For the unfamiliar, a quinceanera is a Hispanic tradition in which a young lady celebrates her fifteenth birthday as a transition from childhood to womanhood.
The rite of passage for Posada, including the crowning to symbolize her status as a princess in the eyes of God, took place at the Teaberry Farm.
A reception at the Fiesta Barn followed the ceremony. The AB Boys, a dance group from Houston, performed at the event and music at the reception was provided by a mariachi group, a northern band and a deejay, according to Posada’s mother Judy.
The Court of Honor consisted of Gisele Posada, the celebrant, Josue Guzman, Fermin Navarro, Oziel Cruz, Edwin Cruz and Chris Rodriquez.
The evening was described as unforgettable by Judy Posada.
“Turning fifteen years old is a big deal and you are becoming a young adult. Today is a big milestone – enjoy it!” stated Judy Posada. “Always remember that we are here to help you prepare for your challenges and that we will always hold your hand every step of the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.