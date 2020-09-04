Melissa Hardy was named the City of Jacksonville's new communications and tourism director on Aug. 31.
“I am extremely excited to join the City of Jacksonville as the communications and tourism director. This city has so much to offer residents and visitors,” Hardy said. “I am excited to help continue the growth of this wonderful city while preserving the unique history.”
According to an announcement from the city, Hardy's managerial background includes social media, marketing and web administration.
“We’re looking forward to Melissa joining our team,” said City Manager Greg Smith. “Her business background and knowledge of our community will be a great asset.”
Hardy will coordinate a strategic outreach of media relations and communications both internally and externally for the City of Jacksonville, the release noted.
Originally from Waco, Hardy and her husband Jason moved to Jacksonville in 2014.
“We were in Austin 20-plus years,” but property owned by Jason's family on Lake Jacksonville since the creation of the lake drew the family to East Texas each summer, she said.
“It was our vacation spot, but we knew where we wanted to be” after their son, Travis graduated from high school in 2014, Hardy said. “And now we are here, and we love it.”
The couple has two children: Travis lives in Tyler, while daughter Kayla is a recent transplant to Jacksonville.
“They've all come back – they've followed us up here,” she said.
