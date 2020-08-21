While not a tradition, the Jacksonville High School Cheerleaders, under the direction of Varsity Coach Demi Dotson-Wilkins and Junior Varsity Coach, Ashli Hallford, attended Cheer Camp held Aug. 13-15 at the high school.
The group originally was planning to attend NCA Cheer Camp at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
However, the cheerleaders were glad to be together doing what they love – even with masks on and observing social distancing. They and the school mascots learned new cheers, chants, dances and stunts.
Various awards were presented during the home camp:
The varsity squad received a “Superior” ribbon for band chant, and 12 of the squad members earned All American Nominations.
Tribe Cheer finished strong with the following Program Awards: Technical excellence in crowd involvement, Herkie Team Award, NFHS Squad Credentialing, NCA Nationals Bid, and 15 All American Nominees.
Varsity and Junior Varsity Awards included: Superior Ribbon on Game Day Cheer, Superior Ribbon on Chant, Superior Ribbon on Band Chant.
Four Varsity Cheerleaders earned All American Cheerleader, two Seniors were given applications to join the NCA Staff next summer with two more seniors encouraged to tryout, and two Cheerleaders received America Needs Cheerleaders Pins.
One JV Cheerleader earned All American Cheerleader and two received America Needs Cheerleaders Pins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.