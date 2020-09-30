JHS presents king, queen nominees

Finalists for Jacksonville High School homecoming king and queen are, from left: Brayden Diaz, Morgan Washburn, Carson Cleaver, Lesly Munoz, Natalya Juarez, Julisa Perez, Donovan Castillo, Shelby Cumbie, Jose Solano. Kasey Canady (not pictured).

 Photo courtesy of JISD

Jacksonville High School students have decided on their homecoming finalists, with four boys having been nominated for king and four girls for queen.

Nominees for king include seniors Brayden Diaz, Carson Cleaver, Donovan Castillo, Jose Solano and Kasey Canady.

Shelby Cumbie, Lesly Munoz, Natalya Juarez, Julisa Perez and Morgan Washburn have been chosen as nominees for homecoming queen.

The king and queen will be crowned during ceremonies that are scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.

The Jacksonville Indians will be taking on the Cleburne Yellowjackets in the annual homecoming football game. Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

 

 

