Jacksonville High School students have decided on their homecoming finalists, with four boys having been nominated for king and four girls for queen.
Nominees for king include seniors Brayden Diaz, Carson Cleaver, Donovan Castillo, Jose Solano and Kasey Canady.
Shelby Cumbie, Lesly Munoz, Natalya Juarez, Julisa Perez and Morgan Washburn have been chosen as nominees for homecoming queen.
The king and queen will be crowned during ceremonies that are scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Jacksonville Indians will be taking on the Cleburne Yellowjackets in the annual homecoming football game. Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
