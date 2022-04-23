Three Jacksonville High School Choirs participated in University Interscholastic League contests, with the varsity mixed choir bringing home a Sweepstakes trophy after earning Division 1, or Superior, scores from each of the six judges in both stage performance and sight-reading.
“This has not been achieved in a very long time at JHS,” stated Choir Director Tiffany Hammock.
Music ratings in UIL competition include Divisions 1, for Superior; Division II, Excellent; Division III, Average; Division IV, Below Average and Division V, Poor.
The non-varsity mixed choir and non-varsity treble choir each achieved Excellent ratings in both stage and sight reading performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.