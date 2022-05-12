The city of Jacksonville announced ReNissa Wade as the incoming Assistant City Manager. Wade is making the transition to Jacksonville after a 20-plus-year career with the city of Tyler where she most recently served as a managing director responsible for multiple departments including human resources, water and wastewater, streets and engineering. Wade is expected to start with the city in early-June.
“Jacksonville is an outstanding community and I am humbled to be selected to be a part of this amazing team,” Wade said.
Based on discussions at a city council strategic visioning session held in February, it was evident the organization needed a professional to lead attraction, retention, training, risk management and succession planning initiatives for its approximately 135-employee workforce.
“The Council-supported decision to hire ReNissa is an indicator of their commitment to support and build the team necessary to effectively serve our citizens,” said City Manager James Hubbard. “When Ms. Wade was interviewed, it was evident she had the talent, experience, and drive to do more for Jacksonville. I am thrilled to name her as assistant city manager.”
In addition to leading human resource efforts, Wade will have oversight of multiple departments.
Wade holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Houston and a graduate degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler.
