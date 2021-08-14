The city of Jacksonville held a farewell reception for city manager Greg Smith on Thursday, Aug. 12. The reception, held on Smith’s last day as Jacksonville city manager, was to thank him for his service and wish him well in his new position of city manager at Denison.
“We want to wish Greg a great send off in his new place in Denison,” Mayor Randy Gorham said.
“Dick [Stone] and I, we got it down to two candidates and Dick and I decided Greg was the guy for an agent of change to right the ship and get us back on the right direction”
Gorham presented Smith with a plaque recognizing his time of service from March 27, 2018 through Aug. 12. 2021.
“On behalf of the council, department heads, employees and the citizens of our city; we appreciate you for a job well done.”
Smith expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support during his tenure at Jacksonville.
“Thank you for everybody for all your support the last three-and-a-half years. It’s been a fantastic ride,” Smith said. “I will never forget this place.”
