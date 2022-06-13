A hotel fire Sunday on El Paso Street left one firefighter with major injuries and two other firefighters and two bystanders with minor injuries, according to the City of Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call concerning a possible fire about 1:06 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at 540 El Paso St. The housekeeper at the home, also known as Hotel Ritual, was able to make the emergency call and get out of the four-story building.
Believing the fire to be in the basement, upon arrival firefighters made entry on the ground floor and tried to find their way into the basement, according to Jacksonville Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate. Due to the amount of smoke and the small area in which to work, firefighters returned to the ground level floor where they saw evidence of fire in the wall. Fire quickly reached the second floor causing some collapse of the first floor ceiling.
At that point, firefighters were called out of the building and fought the fire from the perimeter, calling in additional agencies for assistance. With other agencies present, firefighters were rotated in.
Firefighters were treated on scene for a couple of minor injuries, but have recovered, according to Pate.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital, and later moved to Tyler, due to a major health issue as a result of the fire.
Two heat-related injuries to bystanders in the crowd were also reported. UT Health EMS and Jacksonville EMS were able to assist with these citizens, according to the city.
A firefighting crew remained on site until approximately 9 p.m. to put out hot spots.
The outside structure is mostly standing, with the chimney and staircase remaining intact. However, the second and third floors have mostly collapsed, rendering the property unsafe.
The property has been taped off for safety reasons and residents are asked to stay off the property.
Pate said they understand people are naturally curious and they are welcome to take pictures, but are asked to do so from a safe distance.
Second fire on Austin Street
Approximately two hours into their battle with the blaze at Hotel Ritual, at approximately 3:25 p.m., a second fire started about 100 yards northeast on Austin Street.
“A back of a residence caught on fire and so we had to send firemen ever there, along with some of the agencies that were helping us already, to extinguish that fire,” Pate said. “That fire was on the back of the residence on a back deck/porch area and it got into the house.”
It took approximately 30 minutes to put out the second fire with no injuries reported at this location.
Agencies responding to assist included North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department, Earle’s Chapel VFD, Reklaw VFD, Gallatin VFD, Maydelle VFD, Rusk Fire Department and Smith County Emergency Service District, along with the Jacksonville Police and Public Works Departments.
Additionally, many residents provided water, food, ice and tents.
“We as a fire department are indebted to this community for the help they showed us yesterday, and always,” Pate said.
No determinations have yet been made as the cause of either fire. Investigations into both fires will be conducted throughout the week, according to Pate.
