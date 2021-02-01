Jacksonville In His Image Ministry announced the members of the 2020-2021 board, Regina Brown, co-founder, president, director; Loretta Doty, vice-president; Alethea “Lisa” Thacker, secretary; Oza Holman, treasurer; Ellann Johnson, Laura Mullenax and Tonya Harris.
Other leaders within the organization serve as mentors and include Dwanita Robinson and Tara Scheler. All mentors and advisory board members are volunteers.
IHIM serves as a mentoring program for young women in Jacksonville, helping them realize who they are in Christ. Cousins Regina Brown and Dewanda Runnels founded the organization on Aug. 1, 2013. The ministry for adolescent girls, age 12-17, teaches young women who God says they are and provides a safe place where they can address difficult issues.
“We saw that so many women were struggling with unresolved issues from their adolescent years that were affecting their adult lives, knowingly or unknowingly,” Brown stated.
The ministry is based on Genesis 1:26-27, “Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth. So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”
The program has been an active part of the community, partnering with the local chamber to serve as regular volunteers in community-wide events such as the Tomato Fest and Trunk or Treat, and meeting monthly commitments to local nursing care centers. The participants have had access to leadership training through both attending and hosting youth conferences.
With the support of donations and fundraising, the young ladies are able to participate in an overnight vacations for Spring Break each year. This is a privilege for some participants who rarely, if ever, travel outside the Cherokee or Smith County areas.
The group has previously traveled to Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Corpus Christi, Texas and Hot Springs, Arkansas. Each trip includes an educational aspect for participants.
Like all else in society, this mentoring program has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Although activities such as monthly meetings and community volunteerism have decreased due to social isolation, the newly developed advisory board has continued to actively participate in the planning and development of the program.
Currently, the program has an initiative for recruiting young ladies into the program. The initiative focuses on those of intermediate or middle school age, in order to have an extended time frame in which to work with them.
In May 2020, IHIM was granted 501(c)(3) status. Since being qualified as a tax exempt non-profit, the organization’s leaders have attended virtual training on developing a board as well as applying for grant funding. Board members have implemented a formal annual budget, where previously, the program had depended on the personal resources of the mentors involved in the program and some regular community supporters such as Jorge Aragon Farmers Insurance, Austin Bank and the late Bobby Bateman.
IHIM does not discriminate based on race or religion.
To volunteer, make a donation or refer someone for participation in the program, contact Regina Brown by phone, (903) 393-7411, or by email, everydaywomen75766@gmail.com.
IHIM maintains a Facebook page, Jacksonville In His Image Ministry.
