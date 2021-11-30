At the Board of Trustees meeting on November 15th, the District announced the results of the refunding of the Series 2014 Bonds. Previously, on Oct. 18, the Trustees had authorized the Administration to proceed with refinancing those 2014 bonds to lower the interest rate and to provide interest cost savings. The District locked in the lower interest rates on Nov. 9 and will close on the refunding bonds on Dec. 9.
During the process of issuing the refunding bonds, the District’s credit rating of “A1” was affirmed by Moody’s Investors Service. The independent rating analysts concluded from their review that the District has benefited from “strong budgetary performance in recent years with a strong financial position.” Additionally, the bonds were rated “AAA” based upon the Permanent School Fund Guarantee.
By lowering the average interest rate of 4.90% on the Series 2014 Bonds down to an average interest rate of 2.28% with this refunding, the District was able to save $6,773,974 in interest cost over the remaining life of the refunded bonds. The total interest cost savings allowed the District to also shorten the average duration remaining on the bonds from approximately 14 years down to 10 years.
According to Chief Financial Officer, Luke Ocker, “We were very happy with the results of the bond refunding and the amount of money the District was able to save through this transaction. In addition to the refunding, we were also able to lower the Debt Service tax rate by $0.01 this year. We are very proud to announce these savings to our District, community, and taxpayers.”
