While continuing to serve approximately 5,000 students, the priority of JISD remains providing safe environments and effective teaching for all Jacksonville students. The focus on innovation and distinctive program choices are visible on each of our 8 campuses. Jacksonville ISD is part of the No Excuses University network and offers Academic UIL competition in each grade level. Our district is composed of an 80% economically disadvantaged student population, and employs a dedicated and truly passionate staff where education is concerned.
January 2020 began with the usual “all hands on deck” mentality to prepare students for the more stringent second semester, a multitude of extra-curricular spring activities, testing, graduation deadlines and preparation, and so many other traditional spring projects on every campus. Campus and District Teachers of the Year were also named in January. Lee Traylor (JHS) and Yesenia Zavala-Garza (WS) were named District Secondary and Elementary Teachers of the Year. Campus Teachers included Rhonda Norman-Jones (JMS), Amy Murphy (NI), Keri Antes (CC), Karla Munoz (ES), Hannah McCown (FD), and Veronica Mireles (JW). Employee of the Year honors went to Yesennia Hernandez (ES), Para-professional of the Year, Auxiliary Employee of the Year, Kim Chandler (WS), and Non-Teaching Professional, Sarah Stephens (JHS).
When the staff and students left for the 2020 Spring Break in March, the concept of not returning to school simply did not exist. As everyone around the world began to realize the magnitude of the COVID pandemic, school Administrators had exceedingly difficult decisions to make concerning the well-being and safety of not only the 5,000 students, but of the 900 staff members as well.
When the governor made the decision to close public schools, the JISD Team immediately responded. Every grade level was provided weekly online and paper packets. Food Service provided free lunches every weekday in a drive through location. The maintenance and custodial teams never stopped cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting all JISD facilities through the shutdown. High school seniors were especially affected with a questionable live graduation and graduation traditions temporarily put on hold. All UIL extra-curricular activities were canceled. The decision was eventually made to host an in-person graduation at the Tomato Bowl with limited seating and stringent guidelines. Much planning went into making that and other events for the graduates memorable.
May saw the retirement of longtime CFO, Lindy Finley after a 30 year highly successful career in school finance. Many other long-time employees were recognized as they retired, and their years of service to Jacksonville ISD celebrated.
As plans continued for the re-opening of school, school leaders worked diligently throughout the summer to prepare staff and their campuses for the return in August. While TEA guidelines and requirements changed weekly, in late July a detailed Back to School Plan was finalized and both virtual and in person options were offered to students and families. Approximately 75% of students returned to on-campus instruction, and by October, all students were required to be enrolled on campus, unless quarantined or other health problems existed. Teachers and teacher’s aides across the district have prepared courses and lessons for both in-person and virtual learners since August. Most teachers have rosters that change daily as students are sent home to quarantine or get tested. Their efforts have been heroic and the students deserve kudos as well. They have supported the mask requirement and have stepped up to the challenges this year produced. As of 12-20-20, JISD reports 84 staff members and 136 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The District celebrated in September as West Side Elementary announced a new Leader in Me program on their campus. Leader in Me is a whole school transformation process that teachers 21st century leadership and life-skills to students and creates a culture of student empowerment.
“We would like to thank Leader.org for helping us reach our goal of becoming a Leader in Me school. The Leader in Me grant of $42,000.00 sponsored by Panda Express will help our school reach our goals for our students faster and even better. We are committed to creating a school that knows no limits to the future success of our students. We only get one chance to prepare our students for their future and that time is NOW!”, stated Alicia Tennison, Principal of West Side Elementary.
As the fall progressed, UIL once again allowed activities to take place under certain guidelines. The football season experienced a delayed start, crowds were limited, and all sporting event tickets required online purchase. The JHS Band received a 1st division at Marching contest, and the JHS Choir competed well and had many students moving on to higher competition. JHS Cheerleaders and Charmers, as well as many teams from Jacksonville Middle School also received accolades in competition.
During the JISD Board of Trustees meeting on November 16th, the District announced the results of the refunding of the Series 2011 Bonds. Previously, on May 15, the Trustees had authorized the Administration to proceed with refinancing those 2011 Bonds to lower the interest rate, pay off principal early, and to provide interest cost savings. The District locked in the lower interest rates in July and then closed on the refunding bonds on November 18, 2020. By paying off principal early and by lowering the average interest rate of 4.93% on the Series 2011 Bonds down to an average interest rate of 1.31% with this refunding, the District was able to save $14,320,088.00 in interest cost over the remaining life of the refunded bonds. The total interest cost savings allowed the District to also shorten the average duration remaining on the bonds from approximately 9 years down to 7 years. According to Chief Financial Officer, Luke Ocker, “It was exciting to be involved in a refunding with savings of this magnitude. In addition to the refunding, the District was also able to lower the Debt Service tax rate by $0.02 this year. We are very proud to announce these savings to our District, community, and taxpayers.”
Jacksonville Independent School District officials announced in December that the district received a 17th consecutive rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system. The “Superior Achievement” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of Jacksonville ISD’s financial management and reporting system. This is the 17th year of School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas), a financial accountability system for Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency. The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.
The District released staff and students on Friday, December 18 for the Christmas break. “I am so very proud of how our staff, students, and parents have responded to the past year and all of its challenges. JISD has dedicated people in every department and in times like these, that dedication is invaluable. The district will continue to do whatever it takes to provide quality education and safe environments for our staff and students”, stated Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly.
Jacksonville ISD staff will return for a staff development day on Monday, Jan. 4, with students set to return on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.