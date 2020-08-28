Jacksonville ISD

A $56,609,531 Jacksonville ISD budget and a $1.3685 tax rate to generate funds for it were adopted Monday's school board meeting.

The new budget is slightly less than the previous $57.4 million budget, as is the adopted tax rate, district officials said.

Rising property values across Cherokee County contributed to the lowered rate, while concerns about how a national COVID-19 pandemic will impact the district has resulted in a slightly smaller budget, which is based on average daily attendance of students.

Prior to the meeting, trustees welcomed the district's newest graduates as 17 students participated in a Compass graduation ceremony at the

Local school board trustees will have a packed evening Monday, beginning with an Empowerment graduation ceremony at Jacksonville high school.

During Monday's meeting, the board also:

• Adopted a 2020-21 compensation plan;

• Adopted Local Policy Update 115, which Moak said pertained to new Title IX regulations;

• Approved staff development minutes waiver; and

• Approved a consent agenda that includes minutes from a July 27 regular board meeting/budget workshop and an Aug. 4 special board meeting and various reports.

Trustees will next meet on Monday, Aug. 31, at the district administration building to consider adoption of a resolution approving commitment and special revenue funds and fund balances and to consider approval of Budget Amendment 20-06. 

Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the meeting will be conducted by videoconference, in accordance with Texas Government Code.

The meeting will be broadcast via livestream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ as well as posted on the district's Facebook page. 

Those wishing to provide public comment during the meeting must call (903) 586-6511, ext. 9420, by 11:45 Monday. Presentations may not exceed two minutes and must be related to topics listed on the agenda, according to district officials.

