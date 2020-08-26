Jacksonville ISD cancels classes for Thursday

As a precautionary measure to insure student and staff safety, in particular transportation safety, Jacksonville ISD will close Thursday, August 27 due to projected weather conditions related to Hurricane Laura, according to a news release issued by Grace Traylor, JISD Public Information Officer.
Traylor said district officials will continue to carefully monitor the conditions during the day and make an announcement by 3:00 p.m. Thursday tomorrow concerning the Friday schedule.
