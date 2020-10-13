Jacksonville ISD chooses to remote learning due to the lack of success by the majority of remote students and the burden a dual-instruction system places on educators.
“It is the district’s belief that face-to-face instruction is and remains the best method for a child’s learning and social emotional growth, and we believe this to be in the best interest of all our Jacksonville ISD students,” Superintendent Chad Kelly stated.
Students are expected to return to campuses Tuesday, Oct. 20, as Monday, Oct. 19, is a staff developmental day and student holiday.
For students with medical conditions that prevent them from returning to campus, the district requests parents to provide documentation from a physician to the school nurse or principle so remote support can be provided.
Students who are quarantined or isolated due to symptoms or a positive COVID test should continue to follow school protocols and return to school on the date given by the student’s campus nurse. JISD will provide remote learning for those who are in quarantine or isolation.
“We very much appreciate our students being attentive to the face-covering requirement, washing hands frequently, and social distancing when possible,” Kelly stated. “You are making it possible for us to continue the educational process in Jacksonville.”
Parents with concerns about their child’s return to campus should contact their child’s campus which will be able to offer answers regarding schedules, protocols and requirements.
Class schedules can be accessed in Skyward and the Back to School Plan, which outlines campus procedures during COVID, can be found at jisd.org.
Jacksonville ISD joins other schools in Cherokee County, such as Wells, Alto and Rusk ISDs, who have made similar decisions about remote learning.
