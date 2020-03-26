Jacksonville ISD trustees unanimously approved a resolution to pay district employees during an emergency school closure called by state officials in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The board met in regular session Monday, hearing an update from Dr. Chad Kelly of the impact COVID-19 has had on the district.
In mid-March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered schools to remain closed through April 3 in light of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Kelly said “JISD is anxiously awaiting the word to reopen all of our schools (and) we need to be prepared to follow Governor Abbott's executive order of reopening on April 6, 2020, for students.”
The board's decision to continue to pay staff during the shutdown is in appreciation of “the hard work and dedication they are showing,” he said, adding “our teachers are working from home to continue educational services for our nearly 5,000 students.”
The district, Kelly noted, “is resilient in times of crisis ... our family pulls together to continue our mission of continuing educational services to our students (and) are also feeding almost 1,000 meals per day out of our East Side Elementary campus.”
Meanwhile, during Monday's meeting, trustees voted to cancel a May 2 trustee election, according to Calah Moake, administrative assistant to the superintendent.
Because only two people – Jill Penn and incumbent Dean Dublin – filed candidacy for two races, the district had the option to call the election, per government code. In a separate, but related action, school board members also approved certification of unopposed candidates for the May 2 election as part of canceling the election.
Moake said trustees also voted to approve a proposed District of Innovation plan, designed to give the district more educational flexibility by allowing work on local policy to flow more smoothly.
Earlier this year, the board approved an oversight committee of nearly three dozen members who will represent the schools, Central Office, parents, business leaders and the local community.
Trustees also:
• Adopted BED (LOCAL) policy, part of the district's public participation policy stating that “at all board meetings, public comment shal be limited to items on the agenda posted with notice of the meeting,” according to Moake;
• Approved the 2020-21 textbook adoption selection;
• Certified the district's use of the 2020-21 instructional allotment to satisfy 100 percent of the TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) curriculum, an annual event, she explained;
• Certified Kelly as the district representative to the Region VII advisory committee for 2020-21; and
• Approved a consent agenda.
Following an executive session, trustees voted to approve district administators' contracts, Moake said.
