Jacksonville ISD enrollment slightly less than last year

As of September 11, the Jacksonville Independent School District had a total enrollment of 4,739 students, according to information received Thursday from Grace Traylor, JISD Public Information Officer.
On Sept. 26, 2019, the district reported 4,998 students, hence a 5% decrease in the total number of students. This amounts to 259 pupils.
In some areas of the country, kids are leaving public school systems in large numbers to be home schooled.
Traylor said this year, the district has 58 students classified as home schooled, compared to 53 in 2019.
JISD seems to be performing well in mitigating COVID-19.
According to Traylor, a total of 48 students and staff members have been placed in COVID-19 protocol since the start of the school year on Aug. 18.
In late August, the local district amended its mask policy, to include all Jacksonville ISD in utilizing face coverings. Initially, students at the primary campuses had been exempt; however, after a handful of classes were sent home for two weeks for self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
“Now, if a student were to be tested positive or exposed, the mask coverings keep us for not having to send the entire classroom home, just that one student,” thus helping to halt the spread of the virus, said Calah Moake, administrative assistant to Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly. “The campuses have disposable masks available for all students, or they can bring their own.”
