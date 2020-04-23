UPDATE:
A May 28 date listed in Thursday's Jacksonville Progress was incorrectly identified as a graduation date for Jacksonville High School.
Local school students are out until May 28, through the end of the school year, according to district officials, who added that no date has been set for a commencement ceremony.
We regret the error.
Although a viral pandemic has made the end of the school year more challenging for everyone, Jacksonville ISD trustees are determined to offer a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.
“Our goal is 100 percent to have a graduation when we can do it,” said board secretary Micah Hoffpaiur.
Calah Moake – administrative assistant to schools superintendent, Dr. Chad Kelly – said the date is dependent on what Governor Greg Abbott allows, regarding the lifting of pandemic restrictions, such as “when we're allowed to gather with more than 10 (people) and with the social districting requirements.”
Like other Texas public school districts, however, JISD may hold a ceremony up until Aug. 15, she said.
“Our main goal is to give these kids a ceremony, if available. We want this as much as they do,” Moake said. “We have several months to get it done for the students, and I think that we'll be able to.”
Trustees met Monday in a regular meeting, voting unanimously to give Kelly approval to modify local EIC policy in relation to situations created by the pandemic, effective only through the 2019-20 school year,” she said.
This includes:
• Offering “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” grades for the fourth term grading period for students in grades Pre-K through six.
• Determining the 2020 graduating class's valedictorian and salutatorian based on grades available.
• Making the third term grading period average the semester average for students in grades 7 through 12; however, a fourth term grade may be increased if a student chooses to complete and turn in packets of school work done during the hiatus.
In other action, trustees:
• Approved the termination of a probationary employee at the end of the employee's contract;
• Changed an upcoming board meeting date to May 11, to meet State Election Code requirement of canvassing election results and swearing in new members within 11 days of the scheduled May 2 election. The JISD election was canceled due to uncontested races, with Jill Penn and incumbent Dean Dublin filing for candidacy, and subsequently named as trustees;
• Approved an educator appraisal waiver, regarding teacher evaluations.
• Adopted a resolution considering alternative graduation requirements, regarding academic information; and
• Approved a consent agenda including March 23 regular meeting minutes and various reports.
Meanwhile, Kelly gave an update on the Jacksonville Middle School weight room project, which was approximately “95 percent finished on the architectural part of it,” Hoffpaiur said. “It's going to be good, and we're waiting on getting drawings back.”
